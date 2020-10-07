Likud: We're used to the left-wing media inflating Bennett

The Likud responded on Tuesday evening to a Channel 12 News poll which showed a dramatic strengthening of MK Naftali Bennett's Yamina party at the expense of the Likud, claiming the poll is an attempt to harm the Likud, as has been done in the past.

A tweet on the party's Twitter account included a screenshot of an article published in Arutz Sheva in November 2014, which reported on a poll according to which predicted the Likud winning 20 seats while the Jewish Home party, led by Bennett at the time, wins 19 seats.

"Everyone know how it always ends: We are already used to the left-wing media inflating Bennett in order to bring down Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Likud. This time, too, it will not succeed," the tweet said.

Tuesday’s Channel 12 News poll, which was conducted by the Midgam Institute, found that if elections were to be held today, the Likud would win 26 seats, while Yamina would win 23 seats.

MK Dr. Shlomo Karhi (Likud) predicted following the publication of the poll that the numbers will change soon. "I estimate that soon, alongside the results of fight against the coronavirus following the actions that the Prime Minister is leading, along with a stubborn fight for our principles in the Knesset, the Likud will once again be strong in the polls.”

"The people know who has worked for them in the last decade and brought Israel to unprecedented achievements, and who is doing PR on their back. This government must be dismantled in any case," he added.