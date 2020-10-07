Biden: If Trump is still sick, we shouldn't debate

Democratic presidential candidate: As long as Trump remains positive for COVID-19, we shouldn't be debating.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and President Donald Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the President remains positive for the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.

Biden said that he is “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

Biden told reporters while boarding his plane back to Delaware in Hagerstown, Maryland, “I think if he still has COVID, then we shouldn’t have a debate.”

He says he doesn’t know Trump’s status since the president returned to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Monday, Trump was discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since Friday, and returned to the White House.

On Tuesday, the President tweeted that he is "feeling great" and added that he is looking forward to the next debate with Biden.

The next debate is scheduled for October 15, with a third debate slated for October 22.

Biden, who shared a debate stage with President Donald Trump last Tuesday in Cleveland, tested negative in two tests on Friday. On Sunday, he once again tested negative for COVID-19 in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.