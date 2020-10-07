Ashkenazi: I call on the Palestinians to return to negotiations

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met on Tuesday in Berlin with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

In remarks at the conclusion of the meeting, Ashkenazi commented on the progress in the contacts between the two countries, saying, "A few minutes ago we concluded a good and positive meeting during which we discussed the promotion of common strategic issues, [and] the need to act quickly to promote full relations."

"I am pleased that we have been able to advance important issues in the field of issuance of visas, the establishment of embassies and aviation arrangements between the countries, and I hope that we will soon be able to sign important agreements on these and other issues," Ashkenazi noted.

The Foreign Minister added, "Security stability in the region and the alliance between the two countries is a common regional and global interest for all of us. These agreements between the two countries are the product of diplomatic activity, and a long-standing joint dialogue, led by the Foreign Ministry, which laid the foundations for the peace agreement between the countries. And above all, without direct dialogue and without brave leadership - there is no and cannot be peace between peoples."

At the end of his remarks, Minister Ashkenazi also included a call to the Palestinian Arabs and said, "The only way to a resolution of peace, justice, and security is through bilateral measures that build trust and mutual respect. I am using this opportunity to call on the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table."

"The more we postpone the discussions and the negotiations between us in order to reach agreements, the more we pass on a difficult and complex reality to future generations. We are all sons of Abraham and we are destined to live in peace. Inshallah and Amen," Ashkenazi concluded.