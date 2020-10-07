Trump's senior adviser tests positive for COVID-19

Stephen Miller, Trump's senior advisor for policy, announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will go into quarantine.

Stephen Miller, senior adviser for policy to US President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

Miller said he began a period of self-isolation several days ago before receiving a positive test for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in a statement.

Miller is the latest White House official to test positive for the virus, following a spate of other positive tests that have roiled the administration in recent days.

Trump announced last week that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came just hours after an aide to the president, Hope Hicks, was diagnosed with the virus.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two assistant press secretaries have tested positive for the virus as well.

On Monday, Trump was discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since Friday, and returned to the White House.