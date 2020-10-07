Hebron to stream Sukkot musical Hallel prayers at Tomb of Patriarchs

It has become a modern tradition twice a year for the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu to lead special musical Hallel prayers on Passover and Sukkot at the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in Hebron.

The event usually attracts around 30,000 participants. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hebron has gone online. This past Passover, the live Hallel prayer attracted thousands of viewers.

Hallel is a special collection of Psalms and songs of praise recited on Jewish holidays. In Hebron, the prayers are accompanied by live musicians for an uplifting spiritual experience. Usually the service is held inside the Tomb of the Patriarchs & Matriarchs complex, the 2,000-year-old complex built by King Herod the Great on top of Biblical "Cave of Machpela." It is here that the founding fathers and mothers of the Jewish people are buried as described in the Torah. This year, due to coronavirus, services are held outside at the Rochelle Berkowitz Plaza.

The special Sukkot prayer is being organized by the Jewish Community in Hebron, the Association of Rabbis of Communities in Israel and the Hebron Fund and will be led by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and Rabbi Uriel Saied.

It will be held in strict adherence to Israeli Ministry of Health regulations.

The event will be broadcast on here on Arutz Sheva, and at http://www.facebook.com/HebronOfficial with prayers beginning at 6:10 a.m. Israel time with Hallel being recited at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday October 7, 2020.

In 2019, Hebron received over 1 million tourists, the most ever recorded, with the High Holidays being peak time for visitors. This year was a more introspective and intimate affair, with small outdoor gatherings in limited numbers. However the spirit of the City of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs was broadcast via Facebook, YouTube and other social media. Over 16,000 people watched the post Rosh Hashanah selichot services featuring Israel's two Chief Rabbis.

This year, after Yom Kippur ended, the community was deeply saddened to learn that Rabbinit Miriam Levinger had passed away. She and her husband Rabbi Moshe Levinger were pioneers in rebuilding the Jewish community. She was considered modern day matriarch. As a testimony to how far the community has come due to her efforts, Mrs. Levinger was mourned by numerous Members of Knesset, and elected officials including the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin.

Part of the Wednesday morning Sukkot service will include a prayer for all those suffering from coronavirus, and for all medical personnel and researchers working to eradicate the deadly virus.