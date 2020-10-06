Clashes between demonstrators and police in Tel Aviv

Police attack demonstrators illegal procession: 'Marchers not careful about required spacing, thus endangering public health.'

Clashes broke out tonight between the police and Leftist protesters marching in Tel Aviv in violation of emergency regulations restricting demonstrations during the COVID-19 closure.

The skirmishes began after the demonstrators marched from Habima Square on the streets of Tel Aviv, despite the ban.

The police said "the marchers aren't maintaining spacing as required and thus endanger public health while violating emergency regulations."

Police warned the public to "take personal and public responsibility and harness the national effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus."