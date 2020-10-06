872 COVID-19 patients reported critical, 220 on ventilator

3,007 test positive since midnight, with death toll reported at 1,784, and 1,609 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The Health Ministry tonight reports that since midnight, 3,007 people tested COVID-19 positive in Israel.

The number of tests performed during this time stands at 30,616. The percentage of positives among test subjects in non-recovering people stands at 10.3%.

Since the outbreak, 276,439 people have tested coronavirus positive in the State of Israel. Of all those infected, 1,784 people have died so far by this evening.

The number of people recovering from the virus in Israel tonight is 210,845, while the number of active patients is reported at 63,809.

1,609 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Israeli hospitals. An additional 4,587 patients are in isolation in the coronavirus hotels while the rest of the patients and carriers are in home isolation.

The condition of 872 of the hospitalized corona patients is defined as severe, with 220 of them on ventilator. An additional 314 patients are hospitalized in moderate condition.