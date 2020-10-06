Poll: Netanyahu falls to 26 seats, Bennett rises to 23

New poll shows Yamina party becoming second largest party if elections were held today.

A new poll published by Channel 12 News on Tuesday night showed a dramatic strengthening of MK Natftali Bennett's Yamina party at the expense of Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud.

According to the poll, which was conducted by the Migdam Institute, if elections were held today the Likud would receive 26 Knesset seats. Yamina would become the second largest party with 23 seats.

The Yesh Atid-Telam party, led by Yair Lapid, would place third with 18 seats, while the Joint Arab List would receive 15 seats. The Blue and White party would receive nine seats.

Shas would win nine seats, Yisrael Beyteinu eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, and Meretz would receive five seats.