Israeli Legal Advisor Sarah Weiss Maudi appointed Vice Chair of UN Legal Affairs

The United Nations selected the Chief Justice of the UN Legal Committee and, following a diplomatic effort led by Israel's Ambassador Gilad Erdan and the Israeli Mission to the UN, Legal Advisor Sarah Weiss Maudi was appointed to serve as the committee's Vice Chair for the 75th General Assembly. Weiss Maudi will represent the Western Europe and Others Group (WEOG) of countries and will be the first Israeli woman to serve in this position.

Weiss Maudi has held various legal advisory positions for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including serving as Director of the Department of International Law. Later, she also founded the "Women in Diplomacy" network, which brings together diplomats from around the world.

Ambassador Erdan welcomed the appointment of the Israeli Legal Advisor and said that this is "an important achievement that also has a direct connection to the peace agreements we have signed and shows the potential for Israel to influence the organization. Just as she has contributed greatly to the work of the Israeli Mission, I am sure that Sarah's rich legal experience will contribute to the operations of the UN."