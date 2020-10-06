Watch: Haredi children attack vehicle with soldier

IDF soldier's car surrounded by children, young men who curse, throw stones at him.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Yehonatan Weltzer/TPS

An IDF soldier was attacked with stones in a haredi neighborhood of Beit Shemesh Tuesday.

The soldier's vehicle was surrounded by a large group of children and young men who cursed him and threw stones at him.



