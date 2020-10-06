Saladin Brigade operative charged with firing missiles at south

The Southern District Attorney's Office today filed an indictment in the Be'er Sheva District Court against a Popular Resistance Committees "Saladin Brigade" military wing operative, Salem Abu Daher, 24.

Abu Daher fired missiles at Israel and about a month ago infiltrated Israeli territory in the Kissufim area with the aim of carrying out an attack against IDF forces with an explosive device weighing about 8 kg and a knife on his body.

The indictment attributes to Abu Daher four charges of committing several offenses of attempted murder, constituting an act of terror, conspiracy to commit a crime (terror act), armed infiltration, and offenses under the Anti-Terror Act of membership in a terror organization, and military training with the aim of harming the security of the State of Israel.

According to the facts of the indictment, in 2017 Abu Daher enlisted in the so-called Saladin Brigades, the military arm of the Resistance Committees. After about a year for several months he was a member of a military faction of Islamic Jihad, and then, until his arrest, returned to being a member of the Resistance Committees.

In December 2017, a few days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Abu Sahar was approached by a Qassem operative and offered to launch missiles at Israel, to hit Israeli civilians and cause their deaths. Abu Daher responded positively and on two occasions the defendant, together with other operatives, prepared 107-type missiles, activated the launcher using a timer, and fired the missiles at Israel.

The indictment further states that close to May this year, Abu Daher decided to carry out an attack on the perimeter fence in the Kissufim area to become a martyr, and later two of his accomplices joined the plan.

Abu Daher was equipped with an explosive device, trained, and sent to observe an area selected for the attack. A week before his arrest he wore the explosive on his body, but noticed an IDF drone observing from the air, hid in an olive grove, and decided to wait.

On September 2 this year, Abu Daher again girded himself with the charge, which weighed 7-8 kg, and which was attached to his body with straps, so that it would not be discernible that he was holding a suspicious object, and placed the battery with which he would blow up the charge in a nearby wadi. An fuze and a cable were also in his possession, while the plan was to connect them to the charge after he crossed the fence, place the charge on the eastern side of the fence where IDF soldiers pass, and return to the battery, and from there to detonate the charge. Abu Daher's two accomplices were supposed to stay behind, observe, and provide cover fire at IDF forces in the event of a confrontation.

In the evening, Abu Daher reached the fence, and crossed it through a gap while carrying the charge on his body in order to bury the charge with the help of a knife, when he discovered that the cable and fuze that were attached to the charge had apparently fallen on the way. At that time, IDF forces noticed Abu Dahr coming to the fence and approached him.

Abu Daher heard the voices of IDF soldiers, then threw the explosive device and hid, but the IDF soldiers arriving at the scene located and arrested him, with the explosive device and knife next to him.

The prosecutor's office seeks to detain Abu Daher until the end of legal proceedings against him.