Rare footage: Yom Kippur War in color

IDF Archive at Defense Ministry presents filmed scenes documented in color, most of them revealed for the first time with enhanced quality.

On the 47th anniversary of the outbreak of the Yom Kippur War, the IDF Archives published several film clips that were shot in color, most of them now revealed for the first time and with enhanced quality.

The films were located during the IDF Archive digitization project at the Defense Ministry, where many films from the Israeli wars filmed are converted to digital format to allow them to be preserved in higher quality for future generations.

The Yom Kippur War Project in color includes many videos, including: Rare photos of excellent quality from the Suez Canal, soldiers' life in the Sinai sector, Air Force activity in the war, folding parachutes, the visit by the Chief of Staff and generals on the southern front, actor Chaim Topol of Fiddler on the Roof fame performing for reservists, and more.