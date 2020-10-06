New poll shows Biden now holds a whopping 16-point lead over President Trump nationwide among likely voters.

Less than a month before the presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden has doubled his lead over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll released by CNN on Tuesday.

The poll, which was conducted by SSRS, surveyed 1,205 respondents, including 781 respondents on cell phones and 424 landline respondents. After screening for likely voters, the sample included 33% self-described Democrats and 28% self-described Republicans.

The survey was conducted after the first debate of the election cycle, and most of the survey was conducted after President Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

If the election were held today, the poll found, Biden would win with a massive 16-point margin in the popular vote, 57% to 41% - the biggest win in a presidential election since Ronald Reagan’s 49-state blowout in 1984.

That marks an eight-point increase in Biden’s margin, doubling his lead from a month ago, when he led Trump 51% to 43%.

While Biden continues to lead with racial and ethnic minority groups, the poll also found him leading with non-Hispanic whites, 51% to 47%, including a nearly two-to-one lead among whites with a college education (65% to 32%).

Tuesday’s poll marks Biden’s best performance in the CNN poll this election cycle.