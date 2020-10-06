Biden slams Trump's 'macho' response to coronavirus infection

Fmr. VP accuses Trump of downplaying dangers of coronavirus, exhibiting 'macho' attitude in response to his own infection.

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump Monday night over his response to his own coronavirus infection.

After being admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, President Trump was discharged from the hospital, returning to the White House Monday evening.

Upon his arrival at the White House, Trump removed his mask and posed for photographers, giving two thumbs up.

The president said in a video statement that the US is “going to beat” the pandemic, and urged Americans not to be afraid.

“One thing’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. We’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. We’re the greatest country in the world. The vaccines are coming momentarily.”

Later Monday night, Biden slammed Trump, accusing him of downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic and lambasting the president for posing without a mask.

“What is this macho thing, ‘I’m not going to wear a mask’?” Biden said at an NBC town hall.

“What’s the deal here? Big deal, does it hurt you? Be patriotic for God’s sake! Take care of yourself, but take care of your neighbors.”

Biden added that he “wasn’t surprised” that Trump had been infected, citing Trump’s frequent public appearances without a mask.

“And so the idea that COVID does not spread in proximity when you don't have a mask on, when you're not socially distancing, when there's large groups of people, when you're inside in particular and even when you're outside, that's not surprising.”