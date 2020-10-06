The power of Colorful Prestige Diamonds by Meir Anavi

It was decades ago when Marylin Monroe stated the unforgettable phrase about diamonds being a woman’s best friend. It is now that business executive Mr. Meir Anavi, who in the past recent years traded diamonds worth millions of dollars, explains what makes these gemstones so unique, how to choose diamonds, and what are the differences between their distinct colors.

The Four “C”s

There is almost no woman who wouldn’t be delighted to wear a diamond ring or earrings décors, but besides its clear appearance, most of us do not really know what makes a quality diamond. To put it simply, in the world of diamonds, four features define the diamond’s quality, named the four “C”s:

Cut

Clarity

Carat weight

Color

The cut parameter relates to the stone’s shape, specifically how the light transfers through. The better cut quality, the more stone light absorbance and distribution, giving it a shinier and more sparkling appearance. The carat parameter relates to the stone’s size and weight. The clarity parameter refers to the stone’s transparency and the number of apparent damages, where the most desired diamond is of course the clearest, free of damages. The last feature, the one we will now focus on, is the color parameter.

How Are Diamond Colors Rated?

According to the senior diamond and businessman Mr. Meir Anavi

Examining this parameter, it is important to differentiate between two color ranks. In the world of diamonds, there are diamonds of the white scale, under which the whiter a diamond (or actually, the more “colorless” it is), the better quality it is. Diamonds ranked under the white scale receive an “ABC” ranking, where the letter “D” represents the first rank, meaning the clearest “colorless” diamond, such with the most quality and one that is the most expensive. The letter “Z” represents the cloudiest diamond, and although it is ranked by the white scale, tends to be more of a yellow, and, as obvious, is the diamond with the least quality on the scale.

Introducing Colorful Diamonds

Along with white diamonds, there are also colorful diamonds named “Fancy Diamonds”. Such different color diamonds are very rare. These diamonds exist in a variety of color shades, though the rarest most desired ones are blue, green, pink and red. Just like the white scale, these diamonds become of more quality with a brighter, shinier color, and although colorful diamonds are rare, their value drops significantly once their color is gloomy or cloudy. These colorful diamonds are not ranked by an “ABC” scale, but by a nominal rank:

Fancy Light

Fancy

Fancy Intense

Fancy Dark

Fancy Deep

Fancy Vivid

Here too, quality is determined by a combination of the diamond’s depth of color, its brightness level and the light distribution. Fancy Vivid diamonds have the best depth, brightness and light distribution, and in accordance, they are the rarest to find. One of the most famous diamonds worldwide is the “Moussaieff Red Diamond” which weighs 5.11 carats and is considered the world’s largest red diamond. More famous diamonds are the “Dresden Green Diamond” weighing 41 carats and the “Pink Star” weighing almost 60 carats. The largest colorful diamond globally was recently discovered in Russia, its color is strong brown-yellow, and in form of a raw diamond it weighs 236 carats.

What Creates the Diamond Color?

A natural diamond is created underneath the surface when pressure and temperature integrate and create a carbon crystal. When the carbon crystal slowly cools off, it forms a diamond. In order for it to turn to a colorful diamond, other substances are integrated during the process providing it with color. Blue diamonds, for instance, are created when the “boron” element sneaks into the creation process, green diamonds are created by great natural radiation underneath the surface where the diamond creation is taking place, and the existence of nitrogen in the area may result in orange diamonds. Since it is very rare to find a surrounding that consists of all the right components to create diamonds, specifically colored diamonds, and there are no artificial methods to compose these surroundings, such diamonds are extremely rare – one colored diamond for each 10,000 white scaled diamonds.

Meir Anavi is the CEO and owner of the M.A. Diamond Group.

