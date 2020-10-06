Pro-Israel Evangelist John Hagee tests positive for COVID-19

Netanyahu: 'Israel has no better friend.' Christians United for Israel founder John Hagee asks for prayers after being diagnosed with COVID.

Pro-Israel Evangelist and megachurch pastor John Hagee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 80-year-old pastor was diagnosed with the virus on Friday, his son, Pastor Matt Hagee, told congregants during an online church service on Sunday.

The younger Hagee said that doctors had detected the virus early on, and that his father is “feeling well enough to be frustrated with everybody in a white coat and stethoscope.”

Matt Hagee also said that his father had asked for prayers for his recovery.

“He wanted me to tell you that he covets your prayers and that he asks you to pray for him daily, not only that he make a speedy recovery but that he looks forward to seeing you again at Cornerstone very soon."

John Hagee, who leads Hagee Ministries and is the senior pastor at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, is also the founder and chairman of the Christian Zionist organization ‘Christians United for Israel’ (CUFI).

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he is praying for Hagee’s quick recovery from the coronavirus.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of Pastor John Hagee. Israel has no better friend.”