Iranian president cancels government meeting over fears of contracting virus from official who visited coronavirus patients in the hospital.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has canceled a scheduled government meeting amid fears of contracting a coronavirus infection from one of the attendees, according to Fars news agency.

Rouhani cancelled the meeting Tuesday after the Speaker of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, visited the Imam Khomeini Hospital, and reportedly came into contact with coronavirus patients.

Amid concerns Ghalibaf could spread the virus - including to Rouhani - the meeting was cancelled.