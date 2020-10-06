Scotland to impose 'mini-lockdown'

Two-week 'mini-lockdown' to go into effect this Friday amid spike in coronavirus diagnoses across Scotland.

Scotland will impose a two-week partial lockdown starting this Friday, according to reports Tuesday.

Scottish authorities notified doctors that a number of new restrictions, which have been collectively dubbed a “mini-lockdown”, will be put into place starting Friday night at 7:00 p.m., and likely lasting for two weeks, The Sun reported.

A source in the National Health Service (NHS) said Monday night that Scottish authorities had informed them of the planned lockdown.

“We’ve been told to expect it from 7pm on Friday,” the official said.

On Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon denied that a decision on business closures had already been made, but hinted at travel restrictions and the closure of bars as part of a “circuit breaker” to rein in the spread of the coronavirus.