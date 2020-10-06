Samaria Regional Council head: Pray for senator who contracted COVID-19

Yossi Dagan: Mike Lee is one of the most sympathetic senators for the State of Israel. Pray for his recovery.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, on Monday issued a call on his Facebook for prayers for the healing of US Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), who tested positive for coronavirus, as well as for the healing of US President Donald Trump.

"Mike Lee is one of the most sympathetic senators for the State of Israel and the settlement," Dagan wrote. "This dear man is a Christian who loves Israel so much - that he asked me to affix a mezuzah at the entrance to his Senate office. I affixed it and said the blessing and he responded with ‘Amen.’’

"He explained to me the request to affix a mezuzah: 'Israel is important to the citizens of the United States. I feel a strong connection to the land of the Land of Israel, the placement of this mezuzah is symbolic, and it symbolizes the connection between us.' After the mezuzah was affixed, I said to him ‘may we affix thousands more mezuzahs in houses in Samaria,’ and he replied: ‘Amen.’"

"I call on all the people of Israel to pray for his healing, and of course to pray for the healing of US President Donald Trump. There is no greater fan of Israel.”

The head of the Samaria Regional Council maintains contacts with senior members of the Republican Party and with the White House. Dagan was one of the first politicians in Israel to express support for Donald Trump in the last US presidential election, and was even invited to his swearing-in ceremony.