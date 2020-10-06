Foreign Minister Ashkenazi to meet Emirati counterpart

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to visit Berlin, where he will hold talks with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi will meet on Tuesday in Berlin with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the invitation of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The three ministers will visit the Holocaust Museum and the Holocaust Memorial.

In the talks between the sides, the ministers from Israel and the UAE are expected to deal mainly with the promotion of aviation and visa arrangements as well as the establishment of mutual embassies.

During his visit, Ashkenazi will also meet other senior members of the German government.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates are interested in promoting two major issues in the near future: Cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus and promoting tourism so that Israelis can visit the UAE and Emirati citizens can visit Israel as soon as possible once the lockdown is lifted.