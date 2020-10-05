Trump medical team: President's condition improving

John Hopkins physician Dr. Garibaldi said the President had received his third infusion of Remdesivir, an experimental COVID-19 treatment, that his kidney and lung functions were clear, and that he expected Trump to return to the White House for further treatment tomorrow (Tues).

Dr. Conley said that the Secret Service agents who contracted the coronavirus after escorting the President as he rode out of the hospital to acknowledge supporters were wearing the same protective gear they had on for the duration of Trump's stay at the facility.

Conley also said the medical staff at Walter Reed was in "unchartered territory" when it came to releasing the President to home care following just four days of treatment. He pointed out Trump would be receiving the best available 24/7 medical care at the White House and hoped the President would be "where he is today or better" by the beginning of next week. Conley added that as general practice, hospital staff prefer to release patients at the earliest convenience to make room for incoming cases.

Pressed on Trump's lung condition, Dr. Conley acknowledged that the medical team wasn't at liberty to discuss the issue, referencing the Hyppocratic Oath taken by doctors obliging them not to reveal sensitive information about patients.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" Trump tweeted Monday afternoon.

Trump announced Thursday night that he and First Lady Melania Trump had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," he wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the President recorded a video message describing the ordeal.

"It's been a very interesting journey, I learned a lot about COVID," he said, "I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn't the let's-read-the-book school, and I get it, and I understand it."