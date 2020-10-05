Minister Aryeh Deri on Gamliel affair: 'In my party it wouldn't happen'

Interior Minister criticizes incidents among haredim but also police: 'Difference between life-saving and enforcement that comes to balance'

In his interview with Moshe Glasner and Adv. Avi Blum on the Shachor Lavan program on the Knesset Channel, Interior Minister Arieh Deri harshly criticized the conduct of Minister Gila Gamliel, as well as Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"In my party, this wouldn't have happened," Deri said, explaining that the ministers are committed to extreme care.

Deri also spoke with pain about the scenes at the Pittsburgh Rebbe's funeral. "He kept the guidelines and was careful and it would have been an honor for him if they had been careful as well. At the funeral of Rabbi Bakshi Doron who I was very close to - I paid tribute on the phone."

Deri referred to the police violence that was seen on the streets of Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak. "When it comes to human life, discipline must be exercised. If the guidelines were observed, the police wouldn't have a job. However, there's a difference between life-saving enforcement and enforcement that comes to balance."

Deri also referred to the confrontation between Blue and White and the Likud. "The problem isn't a budget, not a commissioner or a state attorney. There's no trust between the Likud and its leaders and Blue and White and its leaders. Blue and White has decided to act like an opposition within the government."