Trump to leave hospital, says "Don’t be afraid of Covid"

President to be released at 6:30 PM after being hospitalized for coronavirus treatment.

US President Donald Trump will be released from Walter Read Hospital on Monday evening after being hospitalized with the coronavirus over the weekend.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" Trump wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Earlier, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that Trump's condition was improving and that he hoped the president would return to the White House today.

“Spoke to the President this morning. He continued to improve over night and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule. He will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress," Meadows told Fox News.

"We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today,” he added.

Trump announced Thursday night that he and First Lady Melania Trump had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Trump recorded a video message in the hospital in which he described his experience with the coronavirus.

"It's been a very interesting journey, I learned a lot about COVID," Trump said, "I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn't the let's-read-the-book school, and I get it, and I understand it."

Trump related to his plan to go out to the supporters and said: "I also think we're going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street. They've been out there for a long time and they've got Trump flags and they love our country."