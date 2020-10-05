Rocket launched from Gaza

A red alert siren sounded Monday night in the Gaza envelope in the Kerem Shalom area.

Residents reported that one launch was detected from the Gaza Strip and a rocket landed in an open area in the Eshkol area. They also told of a loud explosion that was heard.

There were no casualties.

The IDF said in a statement: "Following the report of the activation of a red alert siren, one launch was identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory."

A spokeswoman for the Eshkol Council said, "A warning was issued in the community in Eshkol. There are no impacts inside the community. Probably one impact was recorded in an open area outside the community. No casualties or damage is currently known. There is no change in the guidelines for residents."