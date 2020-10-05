NY Governor blames hasidic community for COVID-19 spread

Gov Andrew Cuomo warns if Jewish community does cooperate, services will be prohibited, all gatherings subjected to 'greater enforcement'.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blamed large gatherings in the hasidic community for the spread of COVID-19, highlighting selichot prayers in Satmar-Kiryas Joel and event in Chabad-Crown Heights as examples of "social distancing violations".

Cuomo warned that if the Jewish community does cooperate with the state on enforcing physical distancing, services at houses of worship will be prohibited and all gatherings will be subjected to "greater enforcement".

Last week, Cuomo signed an order last night requiring all visitors to New York State to enter a two-week period of isolation upon their arrival.

The order applies to virtually all countries around the world, with the exception of just 31 which are defined as not having a high rate of coronavirus infection (including New Zealand and Thailand, for example).

Cuomo stated that: “This order will help to break the chains of contagion and will curb the future spread of the virus.”