ArtsakhTV released footage of heavy damage to breakaway region capital city in wake of Azerbajaini shelling.

After 18 civilians were killed and more than 90 wounded in shelling by the Azerbajain army since the latest outbreak of fighting between the two neighboring countries a week ago, President Ilham Aliyev demanded a timetable of an Armenian withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territories.

The Azerbajaini leader vowed to continue with military action until Yerevan gave in to his demands.