Netanyahu: Don't jump to conclusions on Minister Gamliel

Prime Minister asks others to wait for result of investigation after minister accused of breaking rules. 'We'll get full picture soon.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the controversy surrounding Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel at the beginning of the meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting Monday.

"We are all committed to following the rules, both for gatherings and for the other rules related to the corona routine, this includes ministers and Knesset members, all representatives of the public," Netanyahu said.

He said that people should wait until the end of the investigation regarding the minister's actions. "In the case of Minister Gamliel, I suggest waiting with the conclusions until after the examination that is currently taking place in the Health Ministry. I think this is the right thing to do, it is better to act according to data and tests and not according to initial reports and I suggest waiting till then. We'll get the full picture very soon."

Earlier, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) apologized for violating closure and traveling to Tiberias on Yom Kippur, where she prayed in a synagogue and there contracted coronavirus.

"I erred in my judgment and there was room to act differently. I apologize to the public, and declare that I will pay the required fine," Gamliel told Haaretz, which exposed the violation.

The Minister's office said that "before the closure, the Minister and her husband made a family decision to be in Tiberias. This is what they do throughout the year and on holidays. The stay in the apartment was in accordance with the guidelines." According to Gamliel, she prayed according to the outline published by the government and she did wear a face mask.

Gamliel, who lives in north Tel Aviv, stayed with her husband's parents in Tiberias on Yom Kippur, contrary to guidelines, and prayed at the Etz Chaim synagogue in Shikun D.

After it became clear that she tested coronavirus positive, Gamliel attempted to hide from the Health Ministry the fact that she prayed 150 km from her home. Yesterday it was reported in Haaretz that the Minister avoided Health Ministry queries for hours and tried to mislead them.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu also referred today to Minister Gamliel's case, saying that "this is unusual behavior, especially on the part of a public figure who should set a personal example. This conduct undermines public trust and requires law enforcement investigation and appropriate action."