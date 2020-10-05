Steps to exit second lockdown

Health Ministry professionals, together with National Security Council representatives, formulated Israel's exit strategy from the current closure, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the decision discussed by the Coronavirus Cabinet this evening, each of the seven planned stages will last two weeks, at the end of which a significant consultation will be held to examine the effect of the stage on morbidity data.

Each opening step will be decided by the government about two weeks prior to implementation and each restriction will be decided in a faster process.

Coronavirus coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu recommends not easing the closure until at least Sunday, October 18, only on the condition that the number of infections is 2,000 per day and the infection coefficient does not exceed 0.8.

According to the plan, in the first phase, businesses will be opened that do not receive public, along with the education system in day care centers and kindergartens. Ben Gurion Airport will be open for business travel only.

In the second phase, studies will also be opened in elementary schools up to the fourth grade and trade will be resumed in most industries (not including restaurants) under the 'purple badge'. The public sector will work in a 50% remote work format.

In the third phase, businesses will also be opened that receive the private and public sectors. Alongside this, beauty businesses and private clinics will be opened, as well as restaurants and cafes will be allowed to serve in open spaces.

In the fourth phase, professional sports training and games will be restored along with the gyms and swimming pools. At this stage, hotels and B&Bs will also be operated.

In the fifth phase, Ben Gurion Airport will also be opened for holiday flights and it will be possible to open restaurants and cafes for seating in enclosed spaces. Cultural events will also be operated in enclosed spaces at this stage.

In the sixth stage, fourth- to eighth-grade students will return to schools, possibly in capsule outline.

In the seventh and final phase, which may take months according to the plan, students in grades 9-12 will also return to the school bench.