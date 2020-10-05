Hebrew University experts: Drop in morbidity far off, but ease lockdown

Experts who advise Coronavirus Cabinet say haredi yeshivas, schools for children over 10 should not reopen after High Holidays.

The team of experts from Hebrew University which advises the Coronavirus Cabinet states that despite the slight decrease in the number of infected and seriously ill patients in recent days, the achievement of the target set by the government to ease the lockdown restrictions are not yet in reach.

The team, which consists of Prof. Yinon Ashkenazi, Prof. Doron Gazit, Prof. Nadav Katz, Prof. Ronit Calderon-Margalit and Prof. Ran Nir-Paz, believe that it will take a very long time until a significant decrease in morbidity statistics is reflected in the data.

The experts also estimate that the public will have difficulty complying with the current lockdown regulations over time and therefore it is worthwhile to determine an appropriate level of activity for the economy and the education system, perhaps using capsules, to allow a return to a certain level of routine.

At the same time, the experts opposed the opening of yeshivot in the haredi sector at the beginning of the Hebrew month of Heshvan, because in their opinion the latest outbreak began at the opening of the school year in yeshivas.

The team currently recommends not considering opening frameworks for children over the age of ten, not to open up the events industry and to prevent large gatherings in general.

At the economic level, the experts recommend opening up the economy to hospitality, hotels and entertainment and to any business activity that does not include a large audience. However, in their opinion, the traffic light model should be used even here to determine where businesses should be permitted to open.