Rabbi's Viewpoint 2020: Faith in the Age of COVID Stephanie Locricchio interviews Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Smith, lawyer who studied biology, virology, infectious disease at UC Berkley. Mordechai Sones ,

iStock 'All activities are cancelled' Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith is both a practicing rabbi and practicing attorney in the area of corporate transactions. He studied philosophy and molecular biology at University of California, Berkeley and law at Tulane Law School.



top