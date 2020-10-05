Meadows says Trump 'continued to improve over night and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule.'

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News: “Spoke to the President this morning. He continued to improve over night and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule. He will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress.

"We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today.”

Earlier, President Trump decided to drive out of the Walter Reed medical center Sunday to greet supporters who gathered near the hospital.

Trump waved to the supporters and returned to his room in the medical center.

Before this short ride, the president recorded a video message.