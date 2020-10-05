Liberman: Haredim spit in face of the rest of the country

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman posted a picture on Facebook showing thousands of hasidim attending the funeral of the Pittsburgh Rebbe in Ashdod Monday afternoon.

''Surprised? Neither am I, "Lieberman wrote." The images we see express a spit in the face of an entire country. The haredi sector is trying to reach herd immunity because of the government of the absence and submission of Bibi and the rest to the haredi parties."

Liberman blamed the mass gathering on the "lack of leadership, lack of budget, lack of decisions, lack of policy, lack of enforcement. In a time of war one should take responsibility and not shirk it at every possible opportunity."

"In order to restore health and the economy and end the closure as soon as possible, Netanyahu and the haredi parties must move to the opposition benches. The sooner the better," added the chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu.

Thousands of people came out to pay their respects to the Pittsburgh Rebbe, who passed away at the age of 64 after being infected with the coronavirus. The thousands gathered in the cemetery in violation of health regulations and the police did not disperse them.