Trump goes on election tweet-storm

From gun rights to abortion, President Trump sends out flurry of social media posts urging his base to turn out for the upcoming election.

President Donald Trump fired off a string of 17 tweets in one hour Monday, firing up his conservative base ahead of next month’s presidential election.

In his tweets, Trump urged supporters to vote, citing everything from the stock market’s performance during his three-and-a-half years in office to gun ownership rights, the Trump administration’s strong pro-life policies, to the 2017 tax cut and the formation of the newest branch of the armed services, the Space Force.

“’I’m voting for Donald Trump’,” tweeted Trump, quoting a voter featured on “Fox and Friends”. “’My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.’ USA Voter. Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!”

“IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!”

“STOCK MARKET HIGHS. VOTE!”

“STRONGEST EVER MILITARY. VOTE!”

“LAW & ORDER. VOTE!”

“RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE!”

“BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE!”

“401(K). VOTE!”

“BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING. VOTE!”

“SPACE FORCE. VOTE!”

“MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS. VOTE!”

“PRO LIFE! VOTE!”

“BETTER & CHEAPER HEALTHCARE. VOTE!”

“PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS. VOTE!”

“FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE!”

“SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE!”

“PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE!”

Trump also reached out specifically to voters in Virginia – a state Trump lost in 2016 by more than five points and which is not widely regarded as being in contention in 2020. Trump tweeted that the state is, in fact, “in play”, and called on Virginians to vote for him, “or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights”.

“Virginia Voters! Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment. I have stopped him. I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment. Working hard in Virginia. It’s IN PLAY. Better Vote for your favorite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights!”