Israeli news site's Twitter account hacked

Hackers post fake stories on Trump, attacks on Clinton family from Twitter account of Israel Hayom news site.

Hackers took control of the Twitter account of Israel Hayom’s English edition on Monday, publishing several fake news stories as the newspaper worked to restore its control over the account.

The account was hacked at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, the paper reported, with a string of false reports being published by the Twitter account, including a claim that President Donald Trump had transferred power to Vice President Michael Pence.

“#Breaking: #PresidentTrump has transferred power to VP #Pence via a written declaration before being transferred to ICU in #WalterReedHospital, according to officials in Israel embassy in Washington,” the fake tweet read.

Another false report claimed that an armed mob had attacked Hillary and Bill Clinton’s private residence.

“Last night, a group carrying handguns gathered around the Clintons in New York, painted graffiti on the front door of the property, and fled by the police warning, after firing multiple shots in the air.”

A third fake report claimed that the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah had deployed a “homemade underwater spy drone” into Israeli waters near the Port of Haifa.

“Einat Kalisch-Rotem, the mayor of Haifa, revealed that a homemade underwater spy drone, belonging to Hezbollah, was identified and confiscated by the IDF, three miles away the port of Haifa a few days ago.”