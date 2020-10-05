Announcement of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Nobel committee announces winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine.

The Nobel committee announced Monday afternoon the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

The prize was awarded jointly to researchers Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice "for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus."

Tomorrow, the committee will announce the winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics, and on Wednesday the winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced.

On Thursday, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced, and on Friday the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced.

Next Monday, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics will be announced.