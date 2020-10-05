For the first time since the Six Day War

This will be the first year since 1967, when Jerusalem was liberated, that the Kotel will be almost entirely bereft of it’s beloved Jews.

Every year during Sukkot, hundreds of thousands of Jews visit the Kotel to daven. It's a beautiful sight to behold: Jews of all backgrounds coming together in unity to celebrate and pray to Hashem : from haredi and modern orthodox to secular, from Askanzaim to Sephardim and Yeminite, from Jewish immigrants to native Israel’s, from tourists to the locals and everyone in between. This will be the first year since 1967, when Jerusalem was liberated, that the Kotel will be almost entirely bereft of it’s beloved Jews. However this creates an opportunity of epic proportion and no virus will be able to stop it!

For many years, leading Rabbis, like Rabbi Elyashiv, have been going to the Kotel for sunrise to pray for donors of the Vaad HaRabbanim’s Sukkot fund. This is no generic prayer, rather they pray personally for each of the givers, mentioning them by name. Our wisemen treasure this fund, because without it, thousands of Jews would starve during the holidays. This money allows families to buy food, replace tattered clothes, and to have a joyous holiday, a Torah commandment. Every year, donors report that the reward they received came quickly and in abundance.

This year however presents an opportunity for reward which is in a league of its own, with far greater potential than in previous years. The Kotel, where the divine presence resides, is usually crowded with Jews praying to Hashem. This year, few people apart from these holy Rabbis, all hand picked by the illustrious Vaad HaRabbanim, have access to the Kotel. They alone will have Hashem’s undivided attention to plea for those who help His children, whose needs are greater than in years past. This opportunity is unlikely to repeat itself again in our lifetimes.

This year comes with another great gift: Rabbi Kanievsky will pray for donors by their names on Hoshana Rabbah. Because the list of receipts include needy Kohanim, Torah Scholars, Widows and Orphans, many mitzvahs will be acquired with the click of a button.