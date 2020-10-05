Health Ministry: No shortage of coronavirus tests

Israel conducting 70,000 coronavirus tests a day, preparing to ramp up to 100,000 per day by November, says Health Ministry.

The Israeli Health Ministry pushed back on claims Monday that there is a serious shortage of coronavirus testing packs, leading to a decline in the number of tests.

In a statement released Monday, the Ministry said that there is no shortage of the test packs, and that the pace of testing is set to rise from nearly 70,000 per day to 100,000 by November.

"Contrary to reports, there is no shortage of tests. We are testing at a rate of 70,000 per day during the week and 25,000 per day on weekends."

"The ministry has orders and production capacity that will increase in November to 100,000 a day.

"There are orders and continuous purchases that come in all the time from several suppliers at a rate of 400,000 a week."