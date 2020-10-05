28 dead from coronavirus in 24 hours, 878 in serious condition

1,624 coronavirus patients hospitalized, including 215 on respirators. Number of fatalities rises to 1,719, as infection rate inches upwards

Twenty-eight new coronavirus fatalities were reported across Israel on Sunday, bringing the total coronavirus death toll to 1,719.

A total of 2,905 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed Sunday, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed since the pandemic began to 268,175.

The number of new recoveries outpaced the number of new diagnosed cases, with 7,912 patients recovering on Sunday.

The percentage of tests which came back positive inched upwards Sunday, rising from 11.0% on Saturday to 11.7% Sunday. That is still far below the peak of 15.1%, however.

There are currently 65,063 active cases of the virus which have been diagnosed, including 58,760 patients being treated at home, 4,679 being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 1,624 patients hospitalized.

Of the 1,624 hospitalized patients, 878 are in serious condition, with 314 additional patients in moderate condition, and 215 patients on respirators.