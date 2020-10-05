Naftali Bennett: Let's stop fighting

"We're all in this together. If we fight - we will lose. If we stay together - we will win."

Without all of us stopping to fight immediately, starting tonight, we are not coming out of the coronavirus crisis.

Haredi, secular, Jews, Arabs, right-wing and left-wing, the "anyone but Bibi" people, the "only Bibi" people. We are all in this together.

If the haredim will show that they are "not suckers" vis-à-vis the protesters in Balfour, and the demonstrators will show that they are "not suckers" vis-à-vis the haredim, the coronavirus will consume every good thing we have here.

Who are we punishing, for God's sake? It's like cutting off your nose to spite your face. We’re all in this together. If we fight - we will lose. If we stay together - we will win.

I have no intention of standing aside and allowing some extremists on each side to dismantle our country.

Yes, I'm on the right. But I do not hate leftists. Definitely not. I served with "leftists" in the General Staff, in Maglan. I launched my start-up company with 3 "leftists" - Michal, Lior and Ben. I love them. They are my brothers. And they love Israel just as much as I do. They are no less patriotic than I am.

The vast majority of the people of Israel are good, decent, state-loving people.

Twice we have lost a country here. Because of silly and “justified” quarrels. All the good people here in the country - we will not lose the country for the third time.

Do you agree?