Biden again tests negative for COVID-19

The Democratic presidential nominee also tested negative in two tests on Friday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative again for COVID-19 on Sunday in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, his campaign said, according to Reuters.

Biden, who shared a debate stage with President Donald Trump last Tuesday in Cleveland, also tested negative in two tests on Friday.

The campaign gave no other details when asked about the frequency of Biden’s recent testing.

Biden’s first two tests followed Trump's disclosure on Twitter late on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

Biden on Friday tweeted well wishes for Trump and the First Lady.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," he wrote.

Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, tested negative for coronavirus Thursday "as part of the campaign's routine testing of principals," a Biden campaign aide said.