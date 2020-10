Will COVID-19 pop Israel's housing bubble? According to a report by ILTV Israel News, housing in the Holy Land is 'crazy overpriced'. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Tel Aviv It's common knowledge that real estate costs in Israel are amongst the highest in the world - and that the average citizen simply can't afford to purchase their own property, but according to recent market reports, the housing bubble may finally be on the verge of bursting.



