3 IDF soldiers in serious condition with coronavirus

IDF has at least 1,135 active virus cases, with over ten thousand in isolation.

Social distancing is an admitted challenge in the army

According to IDF sources, three IDF soldiers who contracted the coronavirus are currently hospitalized in serious condition.

As of Sunday night, there are 1,135 active cases of coronavirus among IDF soldiers and staff workers that are defined as mild cases, with around 10,867 soldiers and staff in isolation due to having come into contact with confirmed virus carriers.

Meanwhile, among the general public, 25,144 tests for coronavirus were administered in the last 24 hours, with 2,576 tests (10.2%) yielding a positive result.

There are currently 890 people hospitalized in serious condition across the country, of whom 215 are on ventilators.

The death toll has climbed to 1,707 people.