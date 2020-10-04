Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai plans on running for Knesset

Huldai: I'll agree to being #2 on any party's slate, if that's what it takes to remove the right wing from power.

Tel Aviv-Yaffo mayor Ron Huldai has publicized his intention to enter the national political stage as soon as elections are announced.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Huldai said that he was currently “busy dealing with the crisis in Tel Aviv-Yaffo. [But] when elections are announced, I’ll be right there.”

Huldai added that he would agree to be number two on any party’s list, if it was shown that this would lead to that party’s success in removing the right wing from power.

In response, MK Miki Zohar, coalition head and a member of the Likud party, said, “Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Ron Huldai stands for the Knesset in the coming elections. His supreme arrogance and political ignorance will only boost our chances of success, G-d willing.”

On Saturday, Huldai was lightly injured by a police officer during a left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv – he was grazed in the arm, with some bleeding. Following this incident, he insisted that protesters were “neither anarchists nor spreaders of disease. We’re simply patriotic Israelis who can’t bear any more of this.” Addressing left-wing protesters across the country, he tweeted, “My heart is with you – stand strong!”