Germany: Jewish student assaulted near synagogue in Hamburg

Assailant beats Jewish student with a shovel in attack outside of Hamburg synagogue.

An apparent anti-Semitic attack was reported Sunday evening in Hamburg, Germany.

According to reports by Süddeutscher Zeitung, the assailant, a man wearing military-style clothing, attacked a Jewish student in front of a synagogue.

The suspect struck the victim with a shovel, injuring him, before being overpowered by security guards and detained until police took him into custody.

The attack comes almost exactly a year after a neo-Nazi attacked a synagogue in Halle, Germany.

The October 9th, 2019 attack on a synagogue during Yom Kippur prayers was foiled when the gunman, Stephan Ballet, was unable to breach the synagogue’s door.

Unable to carry out the planned massacre in the synagogue, Ballet shot and killed two people nearby, including a 40-year-old woman walking down the street and a man working at a nearby kebab shop.