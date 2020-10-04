Will the right wing unite against Netanyahu?

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, head of the Derech Eretz faction, said on Sunday that if the unity government collapses, there is a distinct possibility that right-wing political elements will unite in opposition to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“If the Prime Minister fails to pass the budget and stabilize the government, and doesn’t get down to business dealing with the pressing issues of the day, then a right-wing alternative may well form in opposition to him,” Hendel told the Ynet media outlet. “Enough already – enough playing games.”

Hendel added that, “I am constantly hearing threats about dragging the country into another round of elections, especially from MK Miki Zohar, who has been behaving in a decidedly unstatesmanlike manner recently – or maybe it would be more accurate to say, ever since he entered the Knesset…

“Elections should not be used as a threat,” Hendel emphasized. “Whoever wants elections is saying that what he really wants is chaos, and that’s exactly what will happen. There’s no way of knowing what results elections will produce at this point in time. The government has to behave responsibly, just as I do, just as the Prime Minister and Likud members should – what we need to be doing now is focusing on dealing with the coronavirus epidemic and not waiting until things get worse before taking real action.”