Trump could be released tomorrow, doctors say

President Trump 'continues to improve', doctors say, adding that Trump may be discharged to the White House as early as Monday.

President Donald Trump, who contracted coronavirus last week, has “continued to improve” over the past few days, doctors treating him at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said on Sunday.

“If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow,” said Dr. Brian Garibaldi of John Hopkins University, as quoted by CBS News.

His words will be seen as especially encouraging after mixed messages from White House staff and medical experts over the past few days. In addition, Dr. Sean Dooley, another member of the President’s medical team, said that Trump is no longer short of breath and can walk around. Trump himself is determinedly conveying an upbeat, optimistic attitude, tweeting a video of himself telling people that he’s “starting to feel good.”

On a more cautious note, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley noted that Trump is “not yet out of the woods” and has taken a second dose of Remdesivir. Conley, an osteopath, has been White House physician since 2018. Earlier this year, he revealed that under his direction, Trump had been taking the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine, though he told reporters on Saturday that the President was not currently taking it.

His current take is that “the President is doing very well. The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made.”