Watch: Cop hurls bucket at haredi boy during clashes in Beitar

Police launch investigation after officer filmed hurling bucket at haredi boy outside of synagogue in Beitar Illit.

Police have launched an internal investigation into an incident in the predominantly haredi city of Beitar Illit Sunday, in which an officer was filmed hurled a bucket at a haredi boy.

The incident occurred outside of a synagogue, after police and special Yassam riot-control teams were dispatched to the scene to disperse a gathering of worshippers who were praying in a parking lot near the synagogue.

According to a statement released by police Sunday, dozens of worshippers were ordered to disperse, but some refused and, police claim, at least several people began hurling stones at the officers, causing damage to a police vehicle.

Two people suspected of throwing stones were detained for questioning.

In addition, police fined the operators of the synagogue and several worshippers who violated Health Ministry regulations.

During the incident, an officer from the Yassam team was filmed hurling a bucket at a boy, chasing him down, then putting his arm around the boy’s head and leading him off for questioning, on suspicion of throwing stones at the officers.

“While dispersing dozens of people who had gathered in Beitar Illit, stones and other objects were hurled at the security forces,” police said in a statement Sunday.

“A suspect was seen hurling a block at a police car and was arrested by the officers. That being said, we view the officer’s behavior with the utmost gravity, violating the values of the organization. Thus, the central district commander has ordered that the footage be reviewed by the Department for Internal Investigations.”

Shas MK Michael Malchieli blasted the police department’s handling of the incident.

“The footage coming out of Beitar Illit is hard to watch. From the images, you might think that this was a storming en masse by the Yassam officers capturing a suicide bomber carrying an explosive device. The time has come to reexamine the regulations. At the same time, I condemn the lawbreakers who used violence against the officers, who are working constantly during this period.”