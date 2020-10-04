Benny Gantz: 'New coronavirus tests will give results in just 23 minutes'

Defense Minister Gantz says Israeli testing facility will soon have new coronavirus tests able to give results in 23 minutes.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced Sunday that the Israel Institute for Biological Research will soon receive a new coronavirus testing system, which will be able to deliver test results in just 23 minutes.

"Thanks to our great efforts, Israel will be the first country in the world to get this system. This is a very important development which will help us cut the infection chains in a very quick and useful manner."

The new testing system was developed by the company VYSBY, and has received certification from the US Food and Drug Administration.

It is estimated that a large number of the new tests will be delivered to Israel in the next two months. The first tests will be used for medical workers. Once enough of the new tests have been delivered, the new system will be used for the general public.

The new tests are, like the testing system currently used, PCR tests, which require that a sample of mucous be taken from the subject's nose. The sample is then tested for RNA material from the coronavirus. The new test is said to have a 96% accuracy rate.