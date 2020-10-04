Chairman of the Joint Arab List, MK Ayman Odeh, infected with the coronavirus

MK Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint Arab List, tests positive for the coronavirus, goes into quarantine.

MK Ayman Odeh, the chairman of the Joint Arab List, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Odeh said in a statement released Sunday.

The Joint Arab List chairman said that “other than a slight fever,” he “feels fine.”

“I will continue to work on the public’s behalf while in quarantine.”

“I call on everyone to behave very carefully and to obey the regulations regarding masks, social distancing, and hygiene. The pandemic is real, dangerous, and infectious.”

As of Sunday morning, the death toll in Israel stands at 1,692, with a total of 265,086 cases of the coronavirus reported in Israel, the Health Ministry said.

There are currently 70,366 active cases of the virus in Israel, with 1,666 patients hospitalized. Of those, 891 are in serious condition, with a further 326 patients in moderate condition, and 212 patients on respirators.