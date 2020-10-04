Actor Yehuda Barkan hospitalized in serious condition

Deterioration in condition of famous actor 10 days after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Actor Yehuda Barkan's condition has deteriorated ten days after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus and he is now in serious condition.

Barkan is hospitalized in the Corona Intensive Care Unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, to which he is referred from the Corona Hotel where he stayed after suffering from shortness of breath.

Barkan, 75, starred in films such as Charlie Ve'hetzi and Abba Ganuv and is also a producer and director who received the Israeli Film Academy award for his life's work. He became observant after the Gulf War.

His family asked the public to pray for Yehuda Ben Esther and thanked the public for their interest, support and concern.

Dana, Barkan's daughter, said last week in an interview with Channel 12 News that her father "feels fine, is speaking and is conscious."

"He is currently in corona intensive care at Hadassah Hospital, he is feeling fine overall but his lungs are sick and he needs oxygen so he is connected to oxygen and we hope that it will stay this way and that it will not be invasive," she added.

She talked about the great support she receives from the environment. "I feel like at least the Queen of England, people leave lots of messages for me, and for my brothers, and also for his wife Ilana, countless messages and videos. People we have never met send videos in which they pray for him, each in his own way."